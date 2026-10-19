Vijay's Thirupaachi likely to re-release in theatres on December 25

Vijay's Thirupaachi re-release postponed from October 1 to December 25

Released during Pongal in 2005, Thirupaachi featured Vijay and Trisha in the lead roles, alongside Pasupathy, Mallika and Kota Srinivasa Rao in important roles. The film was produced by RB Choudary under the Super Good Films banner.

The film follows a caring brother, played by Vijay, who travels from Thirupaachi to Chennai to protect his sister and her husband from local rowdies. The brother-sister bond became one of the film's biggest highlights and connected strongly with audiences.