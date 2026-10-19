Vijay's Thirupaachi likely to re-release in theatres on December 25

CHENNAI: Actor Vijay's blockbuster film Thirupaachi, directed by Perarasu, is reportedly set to return to theatres on December 25, said a Maalaimalar report.
The film was earlier scheduled for a re-release on October 1, but the plan was postponed.
Released during Pongal in 2005, Thirupaachi featured Vijay and Trisha in the lead roles, alongside Pasupathy, Mallika and Kota Srinivasa Rao in important roles. The film was produced by RB Choudary under the Super Good Films banner.
The film follows a caring brother, played by Vijay, who travels from Thirupaachi to Chennai to protect his sister and her husband from local rowdies. The brother-sister bond became one of the film's biggest highlights and connected strongly with audiences.
Thirupaachi was a major commercial success, reportedly collecting Rs 32 crore at the box office. It became an important film in Vijay's career. Following its success, Vijay reunited with director Perarasu for Sivakasi, which also performed well at the box office.
The film's music was composed by Mani Sharma, Dheena and Devi Sri Prasad, with lyrics written by director Perarasu. Devi Sri Prasad composed the song 'Kattu Kattu', Mani Sharma composed 'Kannum Kannum', and Dheena worked on the remaining songs.
The film was later remade in Telugu as Annavaram and in Kannada as Thangigagi.