Vijay Sethupathi’s Dharmadurai to return to theatres on October 23

CHENNAI: Vijay Sethupathi-starrer Dharmadurai, directed by Seenu Ramasamy, is set to return to the big screen nearly a decade after its original release. The 2016 film will be re-released in theatres on October 23, 2026, with the new date announced by the makers.
Initially announced for a September re-release, the film has now been pushed to October 23.
Written and directed by Seenu Ramasamy, Dharmadurai follows a village doctor whose life takes a difficult turn amid family conflicts and personal struggles. The film explores his journey through alcoholism, relationships, loss and eventual redemption.
Vijay Sethupathi played Dr Dharmadurai, while Tamannaah Bhatia, Aishwarya Rajesh and Srushti Dange played Subhashini, Anbuselvi and Stella respectively.
The film's music was composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, with lyrics by Vairamuthu. The song Endha Pakkam went on to earn Vairamuthu the National Film Award for Best Lyrics at the 64th National Film Awards.