Vijay's Thalapathy 69 gets official title of Jana Nayagan; check out actor's first-look poster here

CHENNAI: Over the past few days, there has been a lot of speculation surrounding the title of actor Vijay's 69th film, especially owing to his last film before venturing into politics. On Republic Day, the makers officially unveiled the title along with a first-look poster. The film has been titled 'Jana Nayagan'.

The poster features Vijay in a Western outfit, taking a selfie with hundreds of party cadres, hinting at a politically themed film. The selfie also reflects the actor's real life trademark style of connecting with his fans.

Fans have been buzzing on social media with a mix of joy and emotion, knowing that this will be the last first-look poster of their favourite star.





Directed by H Vinoth, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Prakash Raj, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani, and Narain, among others.

Backed by KVN Productions, Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music. The film was officially launched with a pooja ceremony in October last year. It is expected to hit the screens in October.