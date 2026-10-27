Vijay Sethupathi sir is my friend, but he will always be my hero: 'Baththa' star Sai Prithviraj

CHENNAI: For Sai Prithviraj, getting a role in Baththa was an unexpected turn of events. He had accompanied his sister to an audition, only to be selected himself while she was turned down due to a height requirement. Following the film’s success, the young actor is enjoying appreciation from audiences, friends and teachers.
“I was at home watching TV when my sister was preparing to attend the audition for Baththa. My mother asked if I wanted to join them, so I went along. My sister was rejected because of a height issue, but they told me there was a role for me. I auditioned and got selected. I had not prepared anything and had simply gone along with them,” he recalls.
His sister inspired him to pursue acting. “She was very happy for me when I got selected. Actually, I wanted to become an actor after seeing her,” he says.
Sai, who plays Sabari in the film, says watching himself on screen was an experience in itself. “I felt superb. I was wondering if it was really me who had acted so well. I couldn’t believe myself,” he says.
Working alongside Vijay Sethupathi was among the most memorable parts of the experience. Though Sai was initially scared to act with the star, Vijay Sethupathi helped him settle into the role. “He taught me a lot, including how to remain steady and face the camera. Those things were very helpful to me,” the young boy tells us.
One scene he enjoyed was a bike ride with the actor. “I enjoyed the scene where Vijay Sethupathi sir and I were riding a bike. I really enjoyed that ride with Sethu sir,” he says.
Sai did not practise his dialogues at home, as everything was done on the spot. Navaneeth, an assistant director, guided him throughout the shoot. Vijay Sethupathi also made the process comfortable by joking around and keeping him entertained.
Recalling one such memory, Sai says a person selling palmyra fruit near the shooting location caught their attention. Vijay Sethupathi got him some in a glass tumbler and added chocolate sauce. “I really enjoyed it, and it was a memorable experience,” he says.
When asked whether Vijay Sethupathi has become a friend rather than just a hero, Sai responds affectionately: “He has become my friend, but he will always be my hero.”
Director Balaji Tharanidharan also made the shoot pleasant for the child actor. Sai describes him as polite and friendly, saying the filmmaker taught him patiently. The cast and crew were equally welcoming, and during their schedule in Madurai, the team went out for dinner together.
“I want to work with the entire cast and crew. All of them are close to me, and I would love to go for a shoot one more day,” he says.
Baththa was shot when Sai was studying at GK World School in Ranipet, where the management supported his acting commitments. The school has now invited him as chief guest for its annual day celebrations. “I will go as Sai Prithviraj, a student of GK World School,” he says, rather than as Sabari.
He admires Vijay and hopes to share screen space with him, as well as with Ajith. “Like Thalapathy Vijay, I want to become a great actor and also become the Chief Minister of our state. I want to become the CM like him,” he says.
For friends who aspire to become actors, Sai has advice: “I will ask them to be real and work hard. They should not overact, as it will not look nice.”
The young actor is looking forward to another opportunity, having been cast as Dhanush’s son in an upcoming film directed by Tamilarasan Pachamuthu of Lubber Pandhu fame. His portions have not started yet, but he has met Dhanush during a test look. “My portion has not started yet, but I met Dhanush sir during the test look. He was very sweet and friendly with me,” he says. The team has encouraged him to spend time with Dhanush between shoots to prepare for his role. Sai has watched Lubber Pandhu several times and is happy to be part of the director’s next project. He describes Tamilarasan Pachamuthu as friendly and someone who talks to him often.