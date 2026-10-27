Vijay Sethupathi sir is my friend, but he will always be my hero: 'Baththa' star Sai Prithviraj

When asked whether Vijay Sethupathi has become a friend rather than just a hero, Sai responds affectionately: “He has become my friend, but he will always be my hero.”

Director Balaji Tharanidharan also made the shoot pleasant for the child actor. Sai describes him as polite and friendly, saying the filmmaker taught him patiently. The cast and crew were equally welcoming, and during their schedule in Madurai, the team went out for dinner together.

“I want to work with the entire cast and crew. All of them are close to me, and I would love to go for a shoot one more day,” he says.

Baththa was shot when Sai was studying at GK World School in Ranipet, where the management supported his acting commitments. The school has now invited him as chief guest for its annual day celebrations. “I will go as Sai Prithviraj, a student of GK World School,” he says, rather than as Sabari.

He admires Vijay and hopes to share screen space with him, as well as with Ajith. “Like Thalapathy Vijay, I want to become a great actor and also become the Chief Minister of our state. I want to become the CM like him,” he says.

For friends who aspire to become actors, Sai has advice: “I will ask them to be real and work hard. They should not overact, as it will not look nice.”