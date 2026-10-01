Baththa film review: A gangster’s journey from rage to redemption

As the days pass in confinement, Baththa's anger and aggression begin to fade. The film effectively uses visual symbolism to depict how he begins to shed his old self, with him removing his shirt on the first day, followed by his banian. Sethupathi carries the character through its different shades, moving from being an intimidating gangster in the opening portions to a man trapped in a situation beyond his control. His vulnerability comes through in the moment when he pleads, “Snehidha, please don’t leave,” a line that visibly affected the audience.

Lijomol particularly shines in the scene where she thanks the boy for saving Sethupathi, telling him, “Nee Sabari illa, Saami.” Another emotionally effective moment comes during a conversation between the couple where he acknowledges how badly he treated his family and apologises. Sethupathi brings considerable emotional weight to this scene without overplaying it. There is another great scene where he shaves his beard and then sees Lijomol’s reflection in an old wedding photograph, suggesting that he has shed his anger and bitterness and is rediscovering the love he once had for her.