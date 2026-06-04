Vijay Antony-starrer 'Nooru Saami' cleared for release with U/A certificate

The film, which was based on a real life incident, moved audiences across not just Tamil Nadu but other regions of the country as well. Sasi confirmed to IANS that the story of 'Nooru Saami' (Hundred Gods), the title of which has interestingly been taken from an immensely popular song in 'Pichaikkaran', will be based on the bond between a mother and a son and that it will be based on real-life incidents. However, when IANS had asked if the story of 'Nooru Saami' would be a continuation of the story of 'Pichaikkaran', Sasi had replied in the negative, saying both stories were different and would have nothing to do with each other. Sasi had officially announced that he would be working with Vijay Antony again on a film at the trailer launch event of director Leo John Paul's 'Maargan'.

Sasi went on to disclose that this upcoming film ('Nooru Saami') was one that he considered very close to his heart. He also disclosed that this film would feature two heroes. "While one of the hero roles will be played by Vijay Antony, the other hero's character will be played by Ajay Dhishan, who happens to be Vijay Antony's sister's son. I remember Ajay as a small child when we were doing Dishyum. He is now a young hero," Sasi had added.