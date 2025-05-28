Vijay Antony joins hands with Sasi after Pichaikkaran

CHENNAI: Music composer-actor Vijay Antony, who is gearing up for the release of Maargan on June 27, is all set to start his next project. He is collaborating with Sasi for a film, which will also have his nephew Ajay Dhishan playing a key role.

Vijay Antony and Sasi have previously worked together in the 2016-hit film, Pichaikkaran. This emotional story is inspired by a real-life incident that took place in northern Tamil Nadu, promising an intense and emotional narrative.

Bankrolled by Ramesh P Pillai, under the banner Abhishek Films, Swasika will be seen in a significant role in the untitled project. Balaji Sriram is the music composer, while Dharshan Kirlosh is the director of photography. Jibee Pankajakshen will take care of the cuts.