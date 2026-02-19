Vignesh Karthick: 'Hotspot 2 Much' made six times what 'Hotspot 1' made in theatres

Vignesh Karthick shared the statement on his social media timelines. He explained, "A hit is different for every film. A 300 crore budget film, collecting 350 crores is a hit. Whereas a 2 crore budget film collecting 10 crores is a blockbuster." He went on to say, " 'Hotspot 2 Much' may not be a blockbuster, but it has already collected six times of what 'Hotspot 1' did in theatres and has satisfied my producers. Hence, it will always be a film very close to my heart."

Expressing gratitude to his producers for gifting him a car, the director wrote, "Thanks to my producers Aneel Reddy, Suresh kumar and Robbie for this beautiful gesture and gifting me a car, which was once a dream for me. Thank you one and all for being with me in this journey so far and supporting me throughout. For those who missed out on theatres, it (Hotspot 2 Much) is now out on Prime Video & Aha from 20th February."