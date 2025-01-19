Vetrimaaran-Vijay Sethupathi’s 'Viduthalai 2' releases on OTT, to have one hour extra content

CHENNAI: Award-winning director Vetrimaaran’s latest film 'Viduthalai 2' was released on Amazon Prime Video OTT, on Sunday. The director had earlier announced that the streaming version of the film would have an extra hour of content than what was shown in theatres.

Earlier, the film was set to release on the ZEE5 streaming platform. But now, it has been released on Amazon Prime, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

The film received positive reviews from the audience. Headlined by Vijay Sethupathi, ‘Viduthalai-2’, was released on December 20. The movie also features Soori, Ken Karunas, Manju Warrier, Kishore, and Bose Venkat in main roles.

The film was produced by Elred Kumar of RS Infotainment and Ilaiyaraaja has composed the music.