Vetrimaaran praises Kishore’s youthful look in Mellisai FL

CHENNAI: Director Vetrimaaran recently unveiled the first look of Mellisai. Headlined by Kishore, the film is written and directed by Dhirav.

Appreciating the poster, Vetrimaaran said, “Seeing the first look, I felt Kishore appears remarkably youthful. The tagline, The universe seeks for Love, perfectly captures the essence of the film.”

Mellisai delicately examines the enduring bond between father and daughter, brought to life with nuance by Kishore Kumar and newcomer Dhananya. Subatra Robert plays the female lead.

The narrative unfolds across two parallel timelines, deftly exploring themes of love, ambition, failure, and redemption, all rendered with lyrical precision and profound emotional resonance. The cast includes George Mariyan, Harish Uthaman, Jaswant Manikandan and Kannan Bharathi.

Hashtag FDFS Productions is backing project.

Notably, Kishore is a regular collaborator with Vetrimaaran and previously worked in Polladhavan, Aadukalam, Vada Chennai and Viduthalai franchise.


