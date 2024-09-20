Begin typing your search...
Veteran Malayalam actor Kaviyoor Ponnamma dies at 80
She leaves behind a legacy of over 700 films, predominantly playing iconic mother roles.
KOCHI: Veteran Malayalam actor Kaviyoor Ponnamma died at a private hospital here on Friday, hospital sources said.
She was 80.
With an illustrious career spanning seven decades, Ponnamma had been undergoing treatment for some time.
She has also won the state award four times.
