Veteran Malayalam actor Kaviyoor Ponnamma dies at 80

    ByPTIPTI|20 Sep 2024 2:26 PM GMT
    Kaviyoor Ponnamma (Image/X)


    KOCHI: Veteran Malayalam actor Kaviyoor Ponnamma died at a private hospital here on Friday, hospital sources said.

    She was 80.

    With an illustrious career spanning seven decades, Ponnamma had been undergoing treatment for some time.

    She leaves behind a legacy of over 700 films, predominantly playing iconic mother roles.

    She has also won the state award four times.

    Malayalam cinemaMollywoodKaviyoor Ponnammaactress
    PTI

