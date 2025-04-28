Begin typing your search...

    Vembu wins big at Ahmedabad film fest

    Vembu revolves around how women should safeguard themselves from the dangers present in the society and how a man stands like a pillar with them. Manjal Cinemas is backing the project.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|28 April 2025 8:13 PM IST
    Vembu wins big at Ahmedabad film fest
    X

    Sheela Rajkumar, Harikrishnan

    CHENNAI: Helmed by debutant V Justin Prabhu, Vembu stars Harikrishnan and Sheela Rajkumar in lead roles. Recently, the lead actors of the film won the Best Actor and Best Actress awards at the Ahmedabad International Film Festival.

    “I feel elated to see the response from both critics and audience for content-driven films in many languages. Similarly, Vembu bagged two awards at the Ahmedabad Film Festival. This recognition has given us trust and hope that the audience will also support the film and we have decided to release the project in May,” director V Justin Prabhu said.

    Vembu revolves around how women should safeguard themselves from the dangers present in the society and how a man stands like a pillar with them. Manjal Cinemas is backing the project. The star cast also includes Marimuthu, Jayarao and Janaki who play pivotal roles.

    Manikandan Murali is scoring the music, while A Kumaran is the DoP. KJ Venkataraman is the editor.

    AhmedabadcriticsVembu
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X