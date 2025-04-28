Vembu wins big at Ahmedabad film fest

CHENNAI: Helmed by debutant V Justin Prabhu, Vembu stars Harikrishnan and Sheela Rajkumar in lead roles. Recently, the lead actors of the film won the Best Actor and Best Actress awards at the Ahmedabad International Film Festival.

“I feel elated to see the response from both critics and audience for content-driven films in many languages. Similarly, Vembu bagged two awards at the Ahmedabad Film Festival. This recognition has given us trust and hope that the audience will also support the film and we have decided to release the project in May,” director V Justin Prabhu said.

Vembu revolves around how women should safeguard themselves from the dangers present in the society and how a man stands like a pillar with them. Manjal Cinemas is backing the project. The star cast also includes Marimuthu, Jayarao and Janaki who play pivotal roles.

Manikandan Murali is scoring the music, while A Kumaran is the DoP. KJ Venkataraman is the editor.