Vemal’s upcoming film titled Vadam

CHENNAI: Last seen in Desingu Raja 2, actor Vemal is gearing up for his next film, Vadam. Written and directed by Kenthiran V, the makers revealed the title of the film on Sunday. Actor Vijay Sethupathi and filmmaker Pandiaraj unveiled the title look of the upcoming film.

Touted to be a rural entertainer, the poster features the horns of a bull, hinting that the film might revolve around jallikattu. Backed by Veerasekar R, D Imman is composing the tunes.

Prasanna S Kumar is handling the camera, while Sabu Joseph is taking care of the cuts. Other details about the film are kept under the wraps.

Meanwhile, Vemal has an untitled film, directed by Elson Eldhouse and Maneesh K Thoppil in the pipeline. The film went on floors in June.