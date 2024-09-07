Varun Sood to host Warner Bros. Discovery’s Reality Ranis Of The Jungle

CHENNAI: Warner Bros. Discovery has announced a new survival adventure reality show, that will be hosted by Varun Sood. The promo of Reality Ranis Of The Jungle was unveiled recently.

The show will feature an all-women cast of twelve reality stars trading their luxurious lifestyles for an 'off-grid' adventure in the jungle. The 10-episode series will premiere on September 23 on Discovery channel and Discovery+. The participants include Pavitra Punia, Eksha Kerung, Bebika Dhurve, and Anjali Schmuck, among others.

Talking about the show, Sai Abishek from Warner Bros. Discovery, South Asia said, "We know our audiences have a strong appetite for adventure reality shows. By challenging twelve popular reality stars from all walks of life in wild terrains, we are pushing them out of their comfort zones and testing their survival skills in an exhilarating way."