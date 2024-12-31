Vanangaan to lock horns with Game Changer

CHENNAI: Directed by Bala, Arun Vijay plays the lead role in Vanangaan. The makers announced that the film will hit the screens on January 10, locking horns with Ram Charan’s Game Changer, helmed by Shankar. Ajith Kumar’s VidaaMuyarchi is also expected to release for Pongal.

Vanangaan was initially planned to be released in July. However, it was postponed due to various reasons. The film also stars Roshni Prakash, Samuthirakani and Mysskin, among others.

Suresh Kamatchi is backing the film. GV Prakash Kumar is composing the music, while RB Gurudhev handles the camera. Sathish Suriya is taking care of the cuts.

Last month, Arun Vijay penned an emotional note to Bala, mentioning that Vanangaan will be an important film in his film career.