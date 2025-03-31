Vadivelu, Fahadh's Maareesan to release in July

CHENNAI: After the success of Maamannan last year, Vadivelu and Fahadh Faasil are joining hands again for a Tamil film helmed by Malayalam filmmaker Sudheesh Sankar. Titled Maareesan, it was revealed that the film will hit the screens in July, on Monday.

In the new poster, Fahadh and a blood-soaked Vadivelu are seen facing each other with intense emotions. The film is produced by RB Choudary under the banner Super Good Films, marking their 98th production. Yuvan Shankar Raja is composing the music for Maareesan.

The first look of the film was unveiled in January last year. The film has cinematography by Kalaiselvan Sivaji and cuts are handled by Sreejith Sarang.