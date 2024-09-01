Upendra onboard as Kaleesha in Coolie

CHENNAI: The makers of Coolie are unveiling the character posters of the cast regularly. The latest update is that actor Upendra is onboard the Rajinikanth-starrer. The poster featured the actor with a hook, and followed the grayscale and gold colour palette.

Helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the character posters of Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, Soubin Shahir and Sathyaraj were revealed recently. Upendra was last seen in Vishal’s Satyam (2008) in Tamil.

An interesting element about the posters is that Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna and Soubin’s posters featured a gold watch. While, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan and Upendra’s posters featured them with a weapon.

Produced by Sun Pictures, Coolie is Rajini’s 171st film and will hit the screens in the summer of 2025. Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music while Girish Gangadharan is the cinematographer.

The shoot of the film is currently taking place in Visakhapatnam. Scenes featuring Rajinikanth, Shruti Haasan and Nagarjuna are being filmed.