Unkill_123 to explore scares of digital world

    Written and directed by Sam Anton, Vels Film International is producing the upcoming film

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|11 Nov 2025 8:51 AM IST
    Poster of the film

    CHENNAI: Director Anurag Kashyap, who was last seen in Viduthalai Part 2 in Tamil, has announced his next project.

    Titled Unkill_123, the poster hints that the film will uncover the consequences of the digital world and cyber crimes. The tagline says, Like, Share and Die.

    Written and directed by Sam Anton, Vels Film International is producing the upcoming film. The team is yet to reveal details about the cast.

    Jerard Felix is composing the music, and Krishnan Vasant is the cinematographer. Nash is overseeing the cuts. Meanwhile, Anurag has One 2 One in Tamil and Dacoit: A Love Story in Telugu as an actor.

    Anurag Kashyapnext projectdigital world
    DTNEXT Bureau

