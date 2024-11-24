'Under treatment for health issues...': Saira Banu opens up on reasons behind separation from AR Rahman

CHENNAI: Amidst unsavoury rumours and speculation surrounding her divorce from music maestro AR Rahman, Saira Banu on Sunday in a candid statement revealed that she has been undergoing treatment for health issues over the past two months, and didn't want it to affect her husband's work, thus leading to the decision to stay apart.

Saira said, “I have been receiving treatment for my health condition over the last two months. I don't want my health to cause any inconvenience to anyone. I have decided to live separately so that my health condition doesn’t affect Rahman’s work."

Going on to defend Rahman as "the best person in the world", Saira said they both needed a temporary break, adding that "they have officially not announced anything yet," as quoted by a Thanthi TV report.

In her statement, she said that she would return to Chennai soon after her health improved.

Saira Banu also requested the public to not spread false and negative opinions about their separation.

The couple had made news of their separation public on November 20, after 29 years of marriage. They share 3 children — Ameen, Khatija and Raheema.

They had made the announcement through their legal representatives who had in a statement said that the couple's decision "comes after significant emotional strain in their relationship."

Later, Oscar and Grammy award-winning composer Rahman later posted an emotional message on X (formerly Twitter), describing the experience as "shattering."