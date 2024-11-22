ARR’s son Ameen reacts to father’s divorce

CHENNAI: AR Rahman’s son Ameen taking to social media reacts on his father’s divorce.

Taking on Instagram, Ameen posted a story stating, "My father is a legend, not just for his incredible contributions, but for the values, respect, and love he has earned over the years. It’s disheartening to see false and baseless rumors being spread. Let us all remember the importance of truth and respect when speaking about someone’s life and legacy. Please refrain from engaging in or spreading such misinformation. Let’s honor and preserve his dignity and the incredible impact he has had on all of us."

Earlier, Oscar Award winner and Music composer AR Rahman announced that he is separating from wife.

The next day, Rahman's bass guitarist Mohini Dey announced separation from her husband and netizens are spreading rumours on both the divorce issues.