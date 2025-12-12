TV actress dies by suspected suicide in Chennai

CHENNAI: Police in Saidapet are investigating the death of TV actress Rajeswari (39), who died on Friday in a suspected case of suicide.

Rajeswari, a resident of Muthialpet, was known for her roles in various Tamil television serials, including Bhagyalakshmi and Siragadikka Asai.

According to preliminary investigations, the actress had been experiencing marital strife with her husband. Following a recent dispute, she had moved to her mother’s house in Saidapet.

While continuing her daily shooting commitments, Rajeswari was reportedly battling severe mental stress due to the separation. On Thursday, while alone at the Saidapet residence, she is suspected to have died by suicide.

She was found unconscious by her parents and first admitted to a private hospital in the area. Due to her critical condition, she was later transferred to the Government Hospital in Kilpauk for advanced treatment.

Despite intensive care, Rajeswari succumbed to her condition on Friday.

The Saidapet police have registered a case and are conducting an investigation into her death.