Trailer of Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai on Jan 20

CHENNAI: Post the success of Garudan, Soori has gone on to become one of the most sought- after lead actors in Tamil cinema.

His upcoming film, Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai, which also marks Nivin Pauly's comeback to Tamil cinema has raised the expectation levels among the audience in the last few months.

Directed by Ram and produced by V House Creations, the film is busy doing festival rounds. The latest update from the camp is that the trailer of the film will be launched on January 20.

The release date would be announced along with the trailer. The film's music has been composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja.