'Toxic' makers release exciting BTS video on Geethu Mohandas's birthday

Accompanied by the message, “Behind every shot that hit different, every silence that said more than dialogues ever could, there she was! Happy birthday @geetu_mohandas,” the video celebrated the filmmaker and her commanding, hands-on approach to bringing 'Toxic' to life, one of the most ambitious films mounted in Indian cinema.

Far more than a behind-the-scenes peek, the footage highlighted the scale of the film while showcasing Geetu in action. As one of the very few female filmmakers in India to helm a project of this magnitude and global ambition, Geethu Mohandas stands at the centre of a massive production, confidently leading from the front and steering every aspect of the filmmaking process.