‘Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups’ starring Yash to now debut in cinemas on August 26

This comes after weeks of speculation around its release date and reports of the film being shelved. The film is now set to bow in cinemas on August 26, 2026.

On Sunday, the makers announced the new release date for the film with a striking new poster featuring Yash’s dual avatars, Raya and Ticket, offering audiences a fresh glimpse into the film’s dark, immersive and layered world. Far removed from a conventional celebration of fatherhood, the poster hints at a relationship steeped in tension, power and emotional complexity.