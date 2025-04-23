Tourist Family trailer balances fun and emotion

CHENNAI: Filmmaker Atlee released the trailer of Tourist Family, featuring Sasikumar and Simran in lead roles. Helmed by debutant Abhishan Jeevinth, the trailer promises a fun-filled rollercoaster ride with a balance of emotions about a Sri Lankan family’s survival in Tamil Nadu.

The star cast includes Yogi Babu, Mithun Jay Shankar, Kamalesh, MS Bhaskar, Ramesh Thilak, Bucks, Ilango Kumaravel, and Sreeja Ravi. Touted to be a feel-good family entertainer, the project is expected to be a heartwarming narrative appealing to audience of all ages.

Sean Roldan is scoring the music, while Aravind Viswanathan is handling the camera. Bharat Vikraman will take care of the cuts. Tourist Family is produced by Nazareth Basilian, Mahesh Raj Basilian, and Yuvaraj Ganeshan, under the banners Million Dollar Studios and MRP Entertainment. The film is set to hit the screens on May 1, locking horns with Suriya-starrer Retro.

Apart from this, Sasikumar also has Evidence, Freedom and an untitled film alongside Bharath and Sathyaraj, which is helmed by debutant Guru.

Meanwhile, Simran was last seen in Good Bad Ugly, in which she did a cameo. The film, helmed by Adhik Ravichandran, is headlined by Ajith Kumar. In an important role, her last outing was Sabdham, starring Aadhi Pinisetty and directed by Arivazhagan.