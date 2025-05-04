Tom Cruise on secret behind deadly stunts

CHENNAI: In his eighth and possibly final outing as Ethan Hunt, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, Tom Cruise is taking action to new heights. Tom will be seen hanging from and crawling along the wings of a 1940s-era biplane zooming above South Africa’s Drakensberg mountains.

“I remember seeing old footage of wing-walking,” said Cruise of a stunt he envisioned trying since he was a kid. “Those aircraft were only traveling at may be 40 or 50 miles an hour. The aircraft we used is up to over 120 miles an hour.”

Tom Cruise credits his breakfast as the secret behind all his death defying stunts. “I actually eat a massive breakfast,” he revealed. “I’ll eat sausage and almost a dozen eggs, bacon and toast and coffee and fluids.”

A few days ago, Paramount Pictures India announced that The Final Reckoning will release on May 17 in India, six days ahead of the initially scheduled date, May 23. The move comes in response to overwhelming demand worldwide.

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, the star cast includes Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, and Lucy Tulugarjuk, among others.

The film will release in English, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.