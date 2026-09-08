Today, I choose performance-oriented roles: Laila

A

Vertical screens are becoming popular because people watch almost everything on their phones now. I even prefer the vertical format because I don’t like changing my phone’s position. It is simple and convenient. People also want quick entertainment, especially while travelling on public transport or when they have some free time. I think vertical series are becoming popular because they fit easily into our daily lives.

You stepped away from acting at a time when you were already an established and successful actor. Looking back, what did that break mean to you?

It was a conscious choice and decision that I made. When I had my children, I felt it would be better to quit acting for a little while and raise them myself. I wanted to bring them up on my own, and I felt I couldn’t trust anyone else with that responsibility. I believe nobody can do that job better than me. So, it was a decision I took willingly.