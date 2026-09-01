When it comes to dance, my energy never seems to die: Poorna

CHENNAI: Following the massive response to her brief appearance in the Kurchi Madathapetti song from the film Guntur Kaaram (2024), actress and dancer Poorna (Shamna Kasim) is once again setting screens on fire, this time leading Ala Bolelo, the first single from Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Jailer 2.
In a chat with DT Next, she talks about dancing with Rajinikanth and balancing motherhood.
After the huge response to Kurchi Madathapetti, did stepping into Alla Bello come with a sense of pressure, or did you see it as a completely new opportunity to do something different?
In Kurchi Madathapetti, I did a very small portion, and I never expected that short appearance to create such a massive buzz. But Alla Bello is a full-fledged song, so it was something completely different for me. There was also a lot of pressure because the previous song from Jailer was such a huge hit, and being the main face carrying the first single of a Rajinikanth film meant all eyes were on me. I felt the entire responsibility was on my shoulders. Until the song was released, I was quite tense and just kept hoping that everyone would like it.
You have a strong foundation in classical dance. How much of that training came into play while working on the choreography for Alla Bello?
Being a classical dancer helped me a lot. Nelson sir was very particular that the dance should have grace, and I think the grace I was able to bring to the performance comes directly from my classical dance training. The song itself is a fusion of folk and classical elements, so my training made it easier to handle the eye expressions, postures, hand movements and the overall performance.
As a Malayali, what was your reaction when you first heard Alla Bello? The song has a strong Kerala-inspired feel even though it doesn’t have any Malayalam lyrics. What did you think of it when you first heard it?
When I first heard it, I didn’t think of it as a Malayalam song. People actually assumed the lyrics were in Malayalam, but they’re completely in Tamil! The song gets its Malayalam feel mainly from the traditional costumes, the artists and the visuals. But it’s really the chenda melam and the musical beat that give it that Kerala touch. I think that catchy rhythm is what people noticed first, and they’ve been really enjoying it.
Rajinikanth sir is also part of the song. What was his immediate, off-camera reaction after watching you perform the song and finishing that high-energy dance sequence?
Right after we shot a sequence together, Rajini sir turned to me and said, “You have very powerful eyes.” Hearing that from a superstar like him was the biggest compliment I could have received. It made all the hard work worth it.
Is your character in Jailer 2 limited to the song, or do you have a larger role in the story?
I think we have to wait and see!
Between Kurchi Madathapetti and Alla Bello, which song pushed you more physically?
Definitely Alla Bello. My portion in Kurchi Madathapetti was very small, so it was comparatively easier. Alla Bello involved classical and folk movements, and the choreography was much more difficult. There are also more dance sequences to come in the film, including some that haven’t been revealed yet, and those were even more challenging.
Do you feel the success of Kurchi Madathapetti has changed the way directors look at you or the kind of energy they expect you to bring to a song?
After Kurchi Madathapetti, I started getting good movie offers. But I was pregnant at the time, so I couldn’t give many dates. I had already finished shooting for Akhanda 2, and I even got another song offer, but I didn’t take it because I wasn’t really impressed. I’ve always believed that if you’re doing another song after a big hit, it has to be something special.
I also had two films lined up in Telugu and Tamil before Alla Bello was released. Now that this song has been released, I’m just waiting to see what new offers come my way. They should be interesting.
How do you balance running your dance studio in Dubai, working on high-energy film sets and being a mother to a toddler and a newborn?
It is definitely difficult. I can manage it because I have a strong support system. My husband, parents and mother-in-law all support me. My dance studio in Dubai is also going to complete two years, which makes me very happy. But when it comes to dance, my energy never seems to die. I am always ready to work when it involves dance.
What can we expect from you next? Are you planning to take up more acting roles or explore more opportunities in films?
I never planned any of this. Even after Kurchi Madathapetti, I never expected that I would get an opportunity to be part of such a huge film with a superstar. Everything has happened naturally. If good opportunities come my way and the character, look and project work for me, I will definitely consider them. At the same time, my children are very small, so I want to be there for them too. I need to find the right balance between my career and my family.
What are your upcoming projects?
I’m focusing on spending time with my family. I will be starting a new shoot on October 10, and I’ll let the production house make the official announcement. For now, I’m just taking things step by step and balancing my work with my family life.