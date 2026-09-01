When it comes to dance, my energy never seems to die: Poorna

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After Kurchi Madathapetti, I started getting good movie offers. But I was pregnant at the time, so I couldn’t give many dates. I had already finished shooting for Akhanda 2, and I even got another song offer, but I didn’t take it because I wasn’t really impressed. I’ve always believed that if you’re doing another song after a big hit, it has to be something special.

I also had two films lined up in Telugu and Tamil before Alla Bello was released. Now that this song has been released, I’m just waiting to see what new offers come my way. They should be interesting.