Cinema

This permission means 1,000 extra shows: Karuppu producer SR Prabhu on special shows

Talking to DT Next, he thanks Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay "on his first signature for Tamil cinema" after taking charge and says what it means to the film as well as the industry
Producer SR Prabhu
Producer SR Prabhu
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CHENNAI: Suriya's Karuppu is all set to release worldwide on May 14 and the newly-formed state government under Vijay's rule has allotted special shows for the film.

The makers of the film thanked the Chief Minister immediately.

DT Next contacted the producer of the film SR Prabhu of Dream Warrior Pictures and he said, "I am happy that the government has approved of special shows.

Producer SR Prabhu
Suriya’s Karuppu granted 9 am special shows; makers thank CM Vijay

There are around 500 screens in Tamil Nadu and two extra shows on the first two days means that we will get 1,000 extra shows per day for Karuppu."

Prabhu narrowed it down further and added, "There will be more audience coming to the theatres especially for evening and night shows. This will not only boost the box-office numbers, but the film's word-of-mouth reviews will start spreading faster and will bring more audience in subsequent days."

The producer also mentioned that this is Chief Minster C Joseph Vijay's first signature for Tamil cinema. "I am very happy that the Karuppu special show signature is his first official signature for our industry. It is an encouraging scene for Tamil cinema because special shows for star-studded films will bring in more revenue," he added.

Directed by RJ Balaji, Karuppu also stars Trisha Krishnan, Ssivada and Natty Subramaniam in important roles.

Suriya
Special shows
producer SR Prabhu
Karuppu

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