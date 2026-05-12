This permission means 1,000 extra shows: Karuppu producer SR Prabhu on special shows

There are around 500 screens in Tamil Nadu and two extra shows on the first two days means that we will get 1,000 extra shows per day for Karuppu."

Prabhu narrowed it down further and added, "There will be more audience coming to the theatres especially for evening and night shows. This will not only boost the box-office numbers, but the film's word-of-mouth reviews will start spreading faster and will bring more audience in subsequent days."