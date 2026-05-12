This permission means 1,000 extra shows: Karuppu producer SR Prabhu on special shows

CHENNAI: Suriya's Karuppu is all set to release worldwide on May 14 and the newly-formed state government under Vijay's rule has allotted special shows for the film.
The makers of the film thanked the Chief Minister immediately.
DT Next contacted the producer of the film SR Prabhu of Dream Warrior Pictures and he said, "I am happy that the government has approved of special shows.
There are around 500 screens in Tamil Nadu and two extra shows on the first two days means that we will get 1,000 extra shows per day for Karuppu."
Prabhu narrowed it down further and added, "There will be more audience coming to the theatres especially for evening and night shows. This will not only boost the box-office numbers, but the film's word-of-mouth reviews will start spreading faster and will bring more audience in subsequent days."
The producer also mentioned that this is Chief Minster C Joseph Vijay's first signature for Tamil cinema. "I am very happy that the Karuppu special show signature is his first official signature for our industry. It is an encouraging scene for Tamil cinema because special shows for star-studded films will bring in more revenue," he added.
Directed by RJ Balaji, Karuppu also stars Trisha Krishnan, Ssivada and Natty Subramaniam in important roles.