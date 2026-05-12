Suriya’s Karuppu granted 9 am special shows; makers thank CM Vijay

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday issued a Government Order (GO) permitting special shows for actor Suriya’s upcoming film Karuppu, slated for release on May 14.
Theatres across the State can hold screenings of Karuppu between 9 am and 2 am on May 14 and 15, as per the GO. This means that the RJ Balaji directorial will have a couple of extra shows on those days.
The permission came following a request from the film’s production house, Dream Warrior Pictures. Announcing this news on X, the makers thanked Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and attached a photo of him signing an order.
The government, while granting approval, directed theatre owners and exhibitors to ensure adequate hygiene, crowd management and audience safety measures. The order also instructed theatres to cooperate with police and other security personnel during screenings.
Karuppu is the first film to get special shows under the newly sworn-in government led by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.
Hours after Vijay assumed office as Chief Minister on Sunday, director-actor RJ Balaji had announced that the film’s trailer, which was put on hold amid political uncertainty in the State following the election results, would be released at 7 pm and that bookings would open simultaneously.
The trailer of Karuppu shows Suriya’s character taking on injustice both in the courtroom and beyond it. Social media users said they were particularly excited about the film’s action sequences as well as its courtroom drama portions.
Directed by RJ Balaji and produced by Dream Warrior Pictures, Karuppu stars Suriya and Trisha Krishnan in the lead roles. The film reunites the pair after their 2005 film Aaru.
Promos suggest that Suriya plays an advocate named Saravanan, who turns to divine justice when legal methods fail him. The story is also said to revolve around the village deity Karuppasamy and themes concerning oppression faced by marginalised communities.
The cast also includes Yogi Babu, Indrans, Swasika, Sshivada, Supreeth Reddy, Anagha Maya Ravi and Natty Natraj in key roles.
Karuppu has music composed by Sai Abhyankkar, while the technical crew includes cinematographer GK Vishnu, editor Kalaivanan, art director Arun Venjaramoodu and stunt choreographer Vikram Mor.
The film recently cleared the censor process with a U/A certificate ahead of its theatrical release.
Karuppu also marks another collaboration between RJ Balaji and producers SR Prabhu and SR Prakash Babu of Dream Warrior Pictures after Sorgavaasal. The project reunites Suriya with the production house after NGK.
Meanwhile, Suriya is also working on director Venky Atluri’s Vishwanath & Sons, co-starring Mamitha Baiju. His 47th film, directed by Jithu Madhavan of Aavesham fame, also stars Nazriya Nazim and Naslen K Gafoor.
Trisha was last seen in Thug Life, directed by Mani Ratnam and starring Kamal Haasan.