Suriya’s Karuppu granted 9 am special shows; makers thank CM Vijay

Theatres across the State can hold screenings of Karuppu between 9 am and 2 am on May 14 and 15, as per the GO. This means that the RJ Balaji directorial will have a couple of extra shows on those days.

The permission came following a request from the film’s production house, Dream Warrior Pictures. Announcing this news on X, the makers thanked Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and attached a photo of him signing an order.

The government, while granting approval, directed theatre owners and exhibitors to ensure adequate hygiene, crowd management and audience safety measures. The order also instructed theatres to cooperate with police and other security personnel during screenings.

Karuppu is the first film to get special shows under the newly sworn-in government led by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.