Thirudi, a soulful melody from Kavin's Kiss released

CHENNAI: Helmed by Sathish, Kiss features Kavin and Preethi Asrani in lead roles. The film's first single, Thirudi, was unveiled on Wednesday. This film marks Sathish's directorial debut.

The emotional track has music composer Anirudh Ravichander's vocals, for the tunes scored by Jen Martin. Ashique AR has penned the lyrics. The makers release the teaser of the film a couple of months ago, which promises Kiss to be a feel-good coming-of-the-age romantic comedy.

Bankrolled by Raahul, under the banner Romeo Pictures, Harish Kannan is handling the camera, while RC Pranav is taking care of the cuts. The film is expected to be released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

Apart from this, Kavin has Mask with Andrea Jeremiah, which is directed by debutant Vikarnan Ashok. He also has Hi by Vishnu Edavan, which has Nayanthara playing the female lead.