"There's been so many painful things...": Justin Baldoni breaks silence on Blake Lively legal battle

The actor and filmmaker, who directed and starred in 'It Ends With Us', said he and his wife had deliberately chosen to remain silent throughout the legal proceedings despite having "a lot" they wanted to say.

"We have not spoken publicly for the better part of the last two years, and it's not because we haven't had anything to say, because Lord knows we have, but it just felt like every time we went to make a video like this, we wanted to speak, something was telling us not to. It just didn't feel like the right time," Baldoni said.

His statement comes more than two months after he and Blake Lively reached a settlement, weeks before the case involving alleged sexual harassment on the set of 'It Ends With Us' was scheduled to go to trial.

The legal dispute ended with Baldoni being ordered by the court to pay Lively's attorneys' fees, with no additional damages awarded, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Reflecting on the past two years, the couple said gratitude had helped them navigate the experience. However, Emily Baldoni stressed that gratitude did not erase the pain they had endured.