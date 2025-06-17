The way southern audiences celebrate cinema is incredible, says Anuj Sachdeva

CHENNAI: Having started his acting career with television, Anuj Sachdeva has made significant strides in expanding his repertoire in OTT. With his recently released ZEE5 original web series Chhal Kapat: The Deception, he opened up about his character Vikram Chandel, and his dreams of venturing into south Indian cinema.

In the mystery-thriller directed by Ajay Bhuyan and produced by Juggernaut Productions, Anuj takes on the character of Vikram Chandel, who is loosely inspired by the appearance and public persona of politician Raghav Chadha. It marks the actor's maiden appearance as a politician on screen.

"I’ve always been interested in geopolitics and world affairs, so this role felt like an extension of my off screen persona. It really helped me understand the nuances of my character. I also studied the oratory skills of politician Raghav, admiring his ability to communicate persuasively yet gracefully.”

The actor has always been highly critical of his own work. "I analyse each of my performances meticulously. But with Chhal Kapat, I feel it truly holds the audience’s attention till the very end."

Anuj has been overwhelmed by the positive response for the series. Fans have particularly praised the grey shades of Vikram. "I love that audiences have noticed the nuances. My character isn’t just black or white. There’s a transformation, and people have appreciated that complexity.”

With a successful run in the industry for 17 years, Anuj has seen the shift from television to the rise of OTT platforms. "I have to admit! TV gave me stability – it paid for my lifestyle. But OTT and films satisfy the artiste in me."

The actor goes on to share his deep admiration for south Indian cinema, a particular fondness for actor Kamal Haasan, for his iconic performance in the 1983 film Sadma.

"I’d love to work in Telugu and Tamil films, even as a villain for a matter of fact. I have even started learning Telugu. The way southern audiences celebrate cinema is incredible."

Fans can look forward to seeing Anuj next in Mistry, the Indian adaptation of the multi-award-winning US series Monk, starring actor Ram Kapoor in the lead. He also has another project which will stream on Netflix, which he is tight-lipped about at the moment. Mistry will premiere on June 27 on JioHotstar.