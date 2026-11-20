The founder of Trans Rights Now Collective has faced different layers of discrimination, from growing up in Thoothukudi as a Dalit trans woman to now fighting against the recent Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Bill, 2026, which threatens the identity of the community. She has helped amplify the voice of many through her Thirunangai Press and has remained a prominent advocate for the trans community.
If 'Fieldwork as a Sex Object (2026)' made an impact on you, it was because of Meena Kandasamy's staunch voice, unyielding in the face of misogyny, leaving a permanent mark. The author-poet-activist relentlessly engages in debates around feminism, caste and democracy. Her book 'When I Hit You', a semi-autobiographical novel chronicling an abusive marriage, was shortlisted for the prestigious Women's Prize in 2018.
If you keep humming just the two verses you heard in passing on your reels and struggle to get them out of your head, the person to blame is Anirudh Ravichander. A certified banger can always be traced to his studio, ever since his viral debut, 'Why This Kolaveri Di?', in November 2011. One of the busiest music producers at just 36, he has over 10 projects in the pipeline, including the MS Subbulakshmi biopic.
You don't need a microscope to look into the works of Anjana Badrinarayanan, but her interests do involve one. Currently an associate professor at the National Centre for Biological Sciences in Bengaluru, Anjana is a pioneering voice in the field of molecular mechanisms responsible for DNA replication. Her work enabling researchers to observe DNA repair in real time won her the Infosys Prize in Life Sciences in 2025. If you need a closer understanding of the foundations of life, her research is worth following.
The rest of India now enjoys the talent that is Sai Pallavi after she played Sita in Ramayana, but the southern film industries were privy to it much earlier, starting with the hit reality dance show Ungalil Yaar Adutha Prabhu Deva (2008-09). Her performances in Premam, Amaran, Shyam Singha Roy, Gargi and Fidaa showcased her acting talents and have earned her a fanbase. A versatile performer, her upcoming projects include Dhanush-starrer O.M. and Mani Ratnam's Inji Vellam.
Rapper, songwriter and trailblazer are just a few of the adjectives that describe Arivu. His voice is always louder as an anti-caste advocate, even through his songs. Whether he is shining a spotlight on marginalised communities or belting out hits, Arivu can be trusted to go the extra mile to convey his message. His hit ‘Enjoy Enjaami (2021)’ is based on the story told to him by his grandmother about the migration of Tamils to Ceylon as labourers in the colonial era.
Filmmaker Pa Ranjith broke the caste barrier that Tamil cinema had always been hesitant to address. Through films such as Madras (2014), Kaala (2018), Sarpatta Parambarai (2021), and Natchathiram Nagargiradhu (2022), Ranjith has never shied away from facing uncomfortable realities head-on. His production house and social venture Neelam brings his ‘casteless’ cause closer to the public.
From Ayya (2012) and Chandramukhi (2005) to Jawaan (2023) and Mookuthi Amman 2 (2026), Nayanthara has always known how to make her characters command the screen. In her career spanning over two decades, the actress, dubbed as ‘Lady Superstar ’, has also ventured into entrepreneurship with her production company Rowdy Pictures, feminine hygiene brand Femi9 and skincare and beauty brands 9skin and The Lip Balm Company.
Right from her debuts in Ye Maaya Chesave and Baana Kaathadi in 2010, Samantha has been people’s favourite. The bilingual actress, after her diagnosis with myositis, an autoimmune disease, has also transitioned into a wellness advocate – thought the last avatar triggered controversy. She is an established entrepreneur with ventures spanning fashion, education, sports and more.
Even as Indians continue to celebrate her stunning gold-silver-bronze win at the Nagoya Asian Games, Vithya Ramraj has already set her focus on taking the country to the relay finals at the 2028 Olympics. The triple medal win and breaking legend PT Usha's 42-year-old record by a second are some of the feats she won in just one tournament. After a journey of hurdles, the 28-year-old Coimbatore-born track star is now working to break her own 54-second record.