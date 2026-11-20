Arivu

Rapper, songwriter and trailblazer are just a few of the adjectives that describe Arivu. His voice is always louder as an anti-caste advocate, even through his songs. Whether he is shining a spotlight on marginalised communities or belting out hits, Arivu can be trusted to go the extra mile to convey his message. His hit ‘Enjoy Enjaami (2021)’ is based on the story told to him by his grandmother about the migration of Tamils to Ceylon as labourers in the colonial era.