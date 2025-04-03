CHENNAI: JSK Satish Kumar, a celebrated producer and actor, who made his directorial debut with Fire, has successfully completed 50 days in theaters, continuing its victorious run with overwhelming audience support. This remarkable achievement has generated enthusiasm among Tamil film producers, proving that strong content can triumph in today's competitive industry.

Released on February 14, Fire, the film is produced under the JSK Film Corporation banner. Fire also features JSK in a prominent role.

Speaking about the film’s success, JSK says, "The success of Fire is proof that Tamil audiences always appreciate good content. I extend my heartfelt thanks to the people of Tamil Nadu, media and press friends, theatre owners, and my dedicated film crew. Moving forward, I will continue to produce and direct quality films while taking on challenging roles as an actor."