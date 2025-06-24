The Good Wife has strong female lead character: Revathi

CHENNAI: Priyamani, alongside actor Sampath Raj, will be seen in the Tamil adaptation of the internationally acclaimed series The Good Wife. JioHotstar recently dropped the teaser of the series, which marks actor-director Revathi’s OTT directorial debut.

The Tamil adaptation brings a regional touch to the globally beloved format, following the success of its Hindi adaptation, The Trial – Pyaar, Kanoon, Dhokha, which featured Kajol and Jisshu Sengupta in lead roles.

Making her OTT directorial debut, actor-director Revathi expressed her excitement saying, “Adapting The Good Wife in Tamil, after its successful Hindi remake, is a fantastic opportunity. The show has a strong female lead, whose journey is filled with emotional complexities and professional challenges, making it a great script to execute. I am excited to be working with talented actors like Priyamani and Sampath Raj, and look forward to delivering a narrative that’s both engaging and relatable.”