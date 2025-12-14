The Carrom Queen depicts life of champion Khazima

CHENNAI: Hailing from north Chennai, Khazima has made India proud on the global stage by winning the World Carrom Champion in San Francisco. Daughter of an auto driver, and with the support of her brother, she enhanced her carrom skills.

Now, her inspiring life is all set to be turned into a film, titled The Carrom Queen. Randhiya Boopesh is playing the role of Khazima. The film was launched recently. Kaali Venkat will be seen in a crucial role. “Emotions play a huge role in the film, and it will leave the audience with teary eyes,” he said.

Speaking at the event, Khazima shared, “My dad and family are my pillars of support. When I didn’t have enough money for the tournaments, my father used to work overnight and earn money. Now, after making a mark, I have bought a house for my dad. We should never give up and work hard till we reach our goal.”

Nihaan Entertainments is producing the biopic, while Murali is helming the project. “This film is special to me. Making a film based on the inspiring life of Khazima was definitely interesting and emotional,” the director added.

Other details about the project will be unveiled in the coming days by the makers.