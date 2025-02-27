That film not happening for now: John Abraham on ‘1911’ football film

MUMBAI: Actor-producer John Abraham says “1911”, a film about the historic victory of Mohun Bagan team during the IFA Shied Final match in 1911, has been temporarily kept on hold.

Backed by the actor’s production house JA Entertainment, the movie was set to chronicle a momentous chapter in Indian sports history, centering on the legendary footballer Sibdas Bhaduri.

Abraham was set to essay the role of Bhaduri in the movie, which was initially to be directed by Shoojit Sircar. Later, Nikkhil Advani was roped in to helm the film.

While the film is on hold, the actor has not lost hope of one day bringing it to reality.

“Unfortunately, that film's not happening because we've been through a lot of processes, and the idea sounds good. But we've seen a lot of films on football… But do we want to make it? Yes, in the future. We've parked that for now,” Abraham, who will be seen next in the movie “The Diplomat”, told PTI in an interview.

There were also reports that Abraham will be stepping into the shoes of former Mumbai Police Commissioner Rakesh Maria in a biopic.

The actor confirmed he is in talks for the film, which will be backed by filmmaker Rohit Shetty.

“The Rakesh Maria biopic is in the discussion stage. I haven't signed a single film. I’m waiting for the release of ‘The Diplomat’, and then I’ve got an exciting film, ‘Tehran’. I haven’t signed anything but hopefully, the day I sign it I’ll let everybody know,” Abraham said.

“The Diplomat”, directed by Shivam Nair, is inspired by a true story and will see Abraham essay the role of Indian diplomat, JP Singh. It will release in theatres on March 14.

Inspired by true events, “Tehran” marks the feature directorial debut of ad filmmaker Arun Gopalan. It also stars former Miss World Manushi Chhillar.