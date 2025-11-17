Thank you for this great honour, says Sai Pallavi after receiving Kalaimamani Award

CHENNAI: Actress Sai Pallavi, who recently received the Tamil Nadu government's prestigious Kalaimamani Award from Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, has now penned a note of gratitude for the honour.

Taking to her Instagram pages, Sai Pallavi, who posted pictures including one of her holding the certificate proudly while standing next to her close family members, wrote, "Kalaimamani is a word that I’ve heard growing up and to be bestowed upon this honour is surreal. Thank you Tamil Nadu Government, Honorable Chief Minister Thiru M.K. Stalin avargal & TN Iyal Isai Nadaga Mandram for this great honour. This precious post was delayed by a month so that I could take a picture with my lovelies".

On September 24 this year, the Tamil Nadu government had announced the winners of its prestigious Kalaimamani Awards for the years 2021, 2022 and 2023 respectively. For the unaware, the Kalaimamani Award is the Tamil Nadu government's highest civilian honour bestowed on individuals in recognition of their outstanding contributions to the fields of arts, literature, and culture.

While the names of actors S J Suryah, actress Sai Pallavi and director Lingusamy along with stunt choreographer Super Subbarayan figured in the list of 30 people picked for the prestigious Award in the year 2021, the names of actor Vikram Prabhu and lyricist Viveka figured in the list of 30 picked for the year 2022.

Actor Manikandan, who has been delivering back-to-back superhits, actor George Maryan, whose supporting role in the blockbuster film 'Dragon' came in for immense appreciation, one of India's top music directors music director Anirudh and well known singer Shwetha Mohan were among the winners announced for the year 2023.

Dance choreographer Sandy, who has also acted in the Telugu superhit film 'Kishkindhapuri' and the Malayalam blockbuster 'Lokah', was also named in the list of winners of the Kalaimamani Awards for the year 2023.