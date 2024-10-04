Begin typing your search...

    ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|4 Oct 2024 1:36 PM GMT
    Thalapathy 69 kicks off officially with pooja
    Still from the pooja of Thalapathy 69 

    CHENNAI: The last film of actor Vijay before his political entry, Thalapathy 69, was grandly launched with pooja on October 4.

    Helmed by H Vinoth, the ensemble cast includes Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Prakash Raj, Narain, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani and Mamitha Baiju.

    Following this auspicious start, filming is set to begin today. Venkat K Narayana is producing the film, under the banner KVN Productions.

    Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music, marking his fifth collaboration with Vijay after Kaththi, Master, Beast and Leo. The technical crew includes Sathyan Sooryan handling the camera, while Pradeep E Ragav is the editor.

    The stunts are choreographed by Anlarasu. Thalapathy 69 is set to release in October 2025 in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

    Thalapathy 69Pooja HegdeBobby DeolH vinoth
    DTNEXT Bureau

