‘Tere Ishk Mein’ crosses Rs 150 crore mark at worldwide box office in 13 days

NEW DELHI: Romantic drama "Tere Ishk Mein", starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles, continues its strong run at the global box office, collecting Rs 152.01 crore gross worldwide, the makers said on Thursday.

Directed by Aanand L Rai, the movie is a follow-up to the filmmaker's 2013 hit "Raanjhanaa". It was released in theatres on November 28.

In a press note shared on social media, the team said, “Day 13 and the love continues to travel, collects Rs 152.01 crores GBOC worldwide gross. 'Tere Ishk Mein' keeps finding new audiences across the world as the box office journey stays strong."

"Tere Ishk Mein" follows the turbulent and passionate relationship between Shankar (Dhanush), a fiery student leader and Mukti (Sanon), a research scholar.

The movie marks the third collaboration between director Rai and Dhanush after "Raanjhanaa" and "Atrangi Re" (2021).

"Tere Ishk Mein" is presented by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Colour Yellow Productions, with music composed by Academy Award winner A R Rahman.