Tamil TV series Office to return with new cast as web series

CHENNAI: Office, a Tamil television series aired in 2013 and completed 562 episodes. It became an instant hit among the viewers for its humourous and relatable story line. As a surprise to its fans, Disney+ Hotstar is reviving the television series and is all set to make a full-fledged web series.

The team released the title of the series on its social media handles. It will be a reimagined version of the iconic workplace romantic comedy under the same name, Office.

The series was originally celebrated as Tamil television’s first workplace comedy-drama, featuring actors Karthik Raj, Shruthi Raj, Vishnu, Madhumila, Udhayabhanu Maheswaran, Suzane George, Sidharth and Anbazhagan in pivotal roles.

Directed by Ram Vinayak, the story primarily revolved around the employees of an IT firm. The same series is to be made with a brand-new cast and a reimagined setting, which will offer a modern take on the relatable workplace drama while retaining the essence of the original now.