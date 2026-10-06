Tamil Nadu CM Vijay’s mother Shobha Chandrasekhar offers prayers at Tirumala

Earlier in the day, Laura E Williams, US Consul General of Hyderabad, also offered prayers at the shrine. Former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan and his wife, Sophie Shine, also visited the Tirumala temple on Monday.

Visuals captured by ANI showed Dhawan arriving at the temple with Sophie, smiling as they headed in to offer prayers. The couple was dressed in traditional attire, with Dhawan wearing a kurta and dhoti, while Sophie wore a white suit.