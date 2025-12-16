Tamannaah’s voice is amazing: Salman Khan

CHENNAI: Tamannaah Bhatia, who is gearing up to shoot for Sundar C, Vishal’s upcoming film, was recently spotted with Salman Khan in an event.

The Dabangg actor, who shared the dais with Tammy, was clearly impressed with her voice. While speaking at the event, he said, “Inki awaaz sunna (Listen to her voice)…I think she has got the most amazing voice ever.” T

his comment from Salman delighted Tamannaah as well as the crowd present there.

Tamannaah will be next seen playing Jayashree in legendary filmmaker V Shantharam’s biopic. “Stepping into this world has already been intimate and deeply meaningful, even in the early days.

V. Shantaram’s vision reshaped cinema long before its time. Becoming Jayashree has taught me more than I had imagined, and I look forward to everything this journey will continue to bring.”