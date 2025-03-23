Tamannaah-starrer Odela 2 to hit screens on April 17

MUMBAI: The makers of director Ashok Teja’s eagerly awaited supernatural thriller, Odela 2, featuring Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead, on Saturday announced that the film would hit screens worldwide on April 17 this year.

Taking to its social media handles, one of the creators of the film Sampath Nandi Teamworks announced, “When darkness reigns and hope fades, ‘Shiva Shakti’ awakens. #Odela2 Grand release worldwide on April 17th.

Get ready for a divine thriller on the big screens. #Odela2OnApril17 (sic)” The franchise has been created by Sampath Nandi and the sequel stars Tamannah Bhatia in the lead. Produced by D Madhu under the direction of Ashok Teja, the film has music by Ajaneesh Loknath and cinematography by Soundar Rajan.