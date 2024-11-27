Sweetheart’s first look promises a rom-com

CHENNAI: Helmed by debutant Swineeth S Sukumar, Rio Raj’s next is titled Sweetheart. The makers unveiled the first look of the film on Wednesday.

Touted to be a contemporary love story, the poster featured Rio in a different look. Yuvan Shankar Raja is bankrolling the film, under the banner YSR Films. The film also stars Gopika Ramesh, Redin Kingsley, Renji Panicker and Suresh Chakravarthy, among others.

Yuvan is donning the music composer hat as well. Balaji Subramanyam is handling the camera, while Tamil Arasan is the editor.

Sweetheart has entered the post-production stage, which is taking place at a rapid pace. Other details regarding the film are kept under wraps.