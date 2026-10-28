Suriya’s Scene gets U/A certificate ahead of November 6 release

CHENNAI: Actor Suriya’s upcoming film Scene has received a U/A certificate from the Chennai Regional Censor Board ahead of its worldwide theatrical release on November 6, coinciding with the Diwali festive season.
The action-comedy crime thriller has a runtime of two hours and 29 minutes. The makers unveiled a new poster featuring handcuffs arranged to form the letters ‘U/A’ following promotional events in Dubai.
As per the official synopsis, Scene follows Inbaraj, a police officer, who is forced to reopen a case he left unfinished years ago, but this time, he must solve it with a chaotic and troublesome team.
The film marks Malayalam filmmaker Jithu Madhavan’s Tamil directorial debut. He is known for directing Malayalam films such as Romancham and Aavesham.
Nazriya Nazim returns to Tamil cinema after a long gap, sharing screen space with Suriya who plays a cop in Scene, while Malayalam actor Naslen makes his Tamil debut in a key role. The cast also includes Anandaraj, Lal and John Vijay, among others.
The film is jointly produced by Suriya and Jyothika’s 2D Entertainment and Jakaram Studios. Sushin Shyam has composed the music, Vineeth Agastya has handled cinematography, and Ajmal Sabu is the editor. Sakthi Film Factory will distribute the film across Tamil Nadu.
Earlier this year, Suriya starred in the supernatural social justice film Karuppu, which became a massive commercial phenomenon and grossed over Rs 310 crore. He then starred in the romantic family drama Vishwanath & Sons, which hit theatres on August 14, 2026, and emerged as one of the highest-grossing Tamil films of the year.
Nazriya's last major theatrical outing was the Malayalam mystery-thriller Sookshmadarshini (2024) alongside Basil Joseph. She also recently wrapped up work on the Malayalam football-themed film Gracias El Clasico, directed by Muhsin Parari and co-starring Tovino Thomas.