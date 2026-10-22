Scene: Writer dismisses character's face blindness rumours; Jithu Madhavan reveals Suriya’s role

CHENNAI: Speculation about Suriya’s character in Scene has been circulating on social media since the film’s title and teaser were released. However, the film’s dialogue writer, Dravid Selvam, has dismissed claims that the actor plays a character with prosopagnosia, commonly known as face blindness, or a visually impaired police officer, according to a Maalaimalar report.
Selvam has urged fans not to believe the rumours and to wait for the film’s release for more details about the story.
Directed by Malayalam filmmaker Jithu Madhavan, known for Romancham and Aavesham, Scene marks his debut as a director in Tamil cinema. The project has drawn attention since its announcement, particularly following the release of its title and teaser.
Director Jithu Madhavan has revealed that Suriya plays DSP Indaraj, a police officer whose team consists of people with unusual traits and eccentric personalities. The story follows how Indaraj brings these unconventional individuals together and uses their distinct abilities to investigate an important case. The film combines police investigation, action and comedy, with the director describing it as a family entertainer. The premise centres on the challenges of assembling such a team and how its members work together as the investigation progresses.
Alongside Suriya, Malayalam actor Naslen and Nazriya Nazim play pivotal roles in the film. The project marks Naslen’s debut in Tamil cinema. Actors Anandaraj, Lal and Raj Priyan are also part of the cast. Music for Scene has been composed by Sushin Shyam, who has worked on several Malayalam films. The film is produced by Suriya and Jyotika’s production banners, 2D Entertainment and Azagaram Studios.
Scene is set to hit screens on November 6 for Deepavali. A pre-release event is planned in Dubai on October 25, ahead of its arrival in theatres.