Suriya's Anjaan to be re-edited and re-released soon

CHENNAI: Actor Suriya's 2014 action thriller Anjaan would be re-edited and re-released soon, announced production house Thirrupathi Brothers through their social media handle.

Anjaan, directed by N Lingusamy, marked Suriya's first collaboration with actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, with music director Yuvan Shankar Raja composing music for the film.

The 2014 film, which opened to mixed reception, has grown into a crowd favourite over the years. The movie follows Krishna, who lands in Mumbai in search of his elder brother, Raju Bhai, a gangster. In his quest for his brother, Krishna is taken on a wild ride as he dodges the enemies of his brother, who mistake him for his brother.

Currently streaming on Netflix and Amazon Prime, the film featured Vidyut Jammwal, Soori, Manoj Bajpayee, and Dilip Tahil. Santhosh Sivan helmed the camera work, while Anthony worked as the editor.

The makers have not clarified what the 're-edit' version would entail.