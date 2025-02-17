Sudha Kongara tells Sivakarthikeyan: You are an absolute delight to work with

CHENNAI: Director Sudha Kongara, who is now directing actor Sivakarthikeyan’s eagerly awaited period film, ‘Parasakthi’, has greeted the actor on his birthday, saying he was an absolute delight to work with.

Taking to her X timeline on the occasion of Sivakarthikeyan’s birthday on Monday, Sudha Kongara wrote, “Happy bday hero !!! @Siva_Kartikeyan. You are an absolute delight to work with because finally, it’s the journey and the company that makes one want to continue making cinema! #Parasakthi.”

The director also shared a BTS video clip that contained shots of the actor on the sets of the film.

‘Parasakthi’ has triggered huge interest among fans and film buffs. The period film, which also features Atharvaa and Sreeleela, is believed to be set in the 1960s in the then state of Madras.

A teaser released by the unit shows that the story takes place in the Pachaiyappa’s college in Madras where Sivakarthikeyan is seen going door to door, in search of something. He comes across as a fearless leader, looking to lead students on a violent protest in rebellion against an unjust system which seems to have imposed orders such as ‘Students - do not touch’. Incidentally, the teaser shows this order printed on a wall changed to ‘Do not touch students’.

The teaser also shows Sivakarthikeyan addressing a large gathering of students, saying, ‘Perun senai ondru thevai.’(We need a large army). Atharvaa is one of the many students seen rushing with a weapon in his hand. As violence breaks out, Sreeleela arrives in a car just in time for him to hop on. He tells her that he would have come himself, if she had made a trunk call. She replies in Telugu, “You would have died, had I not come!”

The teaser has disclosed that Ravi Mohan’s character is intent on killing Sivakarthikeyan’s character.

Parasakthi, which was tentatively being referred to as #SK25 as it is Sivakarthikeyan’s 25th film, has music by G V Prakash and cinematography by experienced cameraman Ravi K Chandran. Stunts for the film are by Supreme Sundar.



